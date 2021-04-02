Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $8,361,360.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,575. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.81. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,452,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 29,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

