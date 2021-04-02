Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Thomas Reeg Sells 70,000 Shares

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Reeg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, January 29th, Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.94. 2,785,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,978. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.