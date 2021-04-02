Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 539,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after acquiring an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $4,528,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 112,063 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

