Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCDX opened at $0.55 on Friday. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Get Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics alerts:

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.