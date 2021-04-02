Callisto Network (CLO) Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $19.99 million and $204,400.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 71.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,101.84 or 0.03551874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00025435 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.