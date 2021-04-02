Cambrian Biopharma Inc Buys 1,000 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 3,750 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,183 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,788.66.

On Thursday, March 18th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 817 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,459.25.

On Friday, March 5th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 8,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76.

NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.42. 138,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,171. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $26.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

