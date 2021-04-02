Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,716,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

CATC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CATC stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.