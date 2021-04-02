Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) COO Sells $440,026.74 in Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CWH stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. 848,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,620. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $44.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Camping World by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

