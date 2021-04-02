Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 181,795 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 556.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,795 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Paychex worth $19,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Paychex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $101.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

