Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 151,211 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.