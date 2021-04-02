Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 176,086 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,086 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Fastenal worth $21,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fastenal by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fastenal by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

