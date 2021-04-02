Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,202 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $18,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

