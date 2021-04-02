Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 21,440 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Welltower worth $22,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Welltower by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NYSE WELL opened at $73.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

