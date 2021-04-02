Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 447,260 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 566.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,260 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of Iron Mountain worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 55,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

