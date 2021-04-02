Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,592 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $19,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $170.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

