Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of PACCAR worth $16,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

