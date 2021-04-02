Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.68

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$120.68 and traded as high as C$123.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$123.82, with a volume of 1,487,935 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$55.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$120.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$110.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

In related news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,260. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

