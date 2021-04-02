Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 4,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,907,169.94.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total transaction of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total transaction of C$159,895.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$168,569.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,350 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$39.62. 6,950,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,092,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.07. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$16.55 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The company has a market cap of C$47.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.08.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.0500002 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

