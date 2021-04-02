Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.74.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after buying an additional 452,855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after buying an additional 1,131,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,212,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,732,000 after buying an additional 516,834 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.