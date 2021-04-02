Canfor’s (CFPZF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $21.55 on Friday. Canfor has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.