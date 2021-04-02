Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Canon worth $18,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Canon by 623.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 826,854 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Canon by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 108,877 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canon by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAJ. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.89 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

