Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56).

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FENC opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.