Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $360.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

