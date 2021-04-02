Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now expects that the company will earn ($3.41) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.31). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of FMTX opened at $27.68 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,655,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

