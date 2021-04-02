Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ContraFect in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.34).

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFRX. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ContraFect presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ContraFect during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ContraFect by 77.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ContraFect by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ContraFect by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

