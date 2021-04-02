Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.10

Shares of Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.10 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 63.50 ($0.83). Capital shares last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 113,390 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.76 million and a P/E ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This is an increase from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Jamie Boyton bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £146,250 ($191,076.56).

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

