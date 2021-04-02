Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,361 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CPLP opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Capital Product Partners Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

