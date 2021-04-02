Capri Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 9,016 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 981% compared to the average daily volume of 834 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $2,175,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $1,664,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

