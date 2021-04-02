Cardano Price Hits $1.22 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $39.10 billion and approximately $2.99 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00282711 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00023724 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012644 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.