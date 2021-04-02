Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as high as C$2.70. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 1,206,060 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CJ. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.77.

The company has a market cap of C$384.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.99.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

