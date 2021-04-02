Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSII. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

CSII opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 553,161 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after buying an additional 79,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

