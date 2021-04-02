CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.88% of CareDx worth $102,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

CDNA stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $864,556.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $1,066,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,076,073. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.