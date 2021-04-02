CargoX (CXO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $171,153.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One CargoX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 31% against the US dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $29.84 million and $171,153.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,177.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.24 or 0.00669995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028159 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,499,040 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

Buying and Selling CargoX

