Carry (CRE) Price Tops $0.0377 on Major Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Carry has traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $296.11 million and approximately $175.02 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014227 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,861,335,700 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

