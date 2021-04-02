Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,614. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $99,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.