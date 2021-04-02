Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $13,147,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,656.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVNA traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.32. 874,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,257. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.