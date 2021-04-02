carVertical (CV) Price Up 75% Over Last Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. carVertical has a total market cap of $21.00 million and $1.21 million worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 75% against the dollar. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00053644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,027.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.84 or 0.00674438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070372 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028309 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

CV is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.