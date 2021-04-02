Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CADNF opened at $12.64 on Friday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.