Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) & William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) and William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William Hill has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and William Hill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.58 billion 1.91 $161.81 million N/A N/A William Hill $1.58 billion 2.48 -$34.35 million $0.54 27.69

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than William Hill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and William Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50 William Hill 0 6 3 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and William Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.25% 5.12% 3.15% William Hill N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $3.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. William Hill pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. William Hill pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats William Hill on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers formed parts, molds, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines. It also operates online betting and gaming business that provides in-play and pre-match sports betting services and a range of gaming products; and offers casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. In addition, the company is involved in on-course betting operations. As at December 31, 2019, it operated 1,568 LBOs. William Hill plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

