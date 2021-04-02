Caspian (CSP) Price Tops $0.0223

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $9.99 million and $310,225.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00051586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,330.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00647070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028023 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.