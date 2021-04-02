Castle Achieves Market Capitalization of $38,702.19 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 67.8% higher against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $38,702.19 and approximately $27.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.82 or 0.00413478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005564 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00025112 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.77 or 0.05135056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,525,002 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

