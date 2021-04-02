Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $2,032,800.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $2,032,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 408,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,912. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after acquiring an additional 177,685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 45.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

