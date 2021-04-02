Castle Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Castle has a total market capitalization of $25,603.07 and $22.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.62 or 0.00413031 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005559 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00025994 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.31 or 0.04935868 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,531,650 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

