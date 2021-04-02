Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stake Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,860 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.88% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRX. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

