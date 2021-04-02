Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $232.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

