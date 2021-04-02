Catex Token (CATT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,507.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $3.13 million and $6,507.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

