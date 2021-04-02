CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,136,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $80.05 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

