CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. United Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $67.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,129.78. 1,994,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,304. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,058.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,792.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,075.08 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

