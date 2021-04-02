CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,811,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $52.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,382.46. The company had a trading volume of 248,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,990. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,203.08 and a 52 week high of $2,469.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,299.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,237.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

