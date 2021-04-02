CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,965,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

